Major Japanese electronics manufacturers are accelerating their shift to a skill-based personnel system, which is designed to clarify the content of one’s job and assign people to positions in line with their core abilities, over the traditional mass hiring of new graduates who progress based on seniority.

Hitachi Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd. and NEC Corp., which have adopted the skill-based system for employees in managerial positions, are aiming to expand the use of the system to cover rank and file workers.

The skill-based system contrasts with the Japanese corporate world’s conventional employment style, in which employees are expected to take a range of positions in their careers, instead of being assigned to specific roles requiring specialized knowledge.

The attempt to break away from the traditional system reflect companies’ desire to win the fierce competition with overseas rivals for human resources at a time when the business environment is changing drastically due to the advance of digitalization and the expansion of overseas operations.

Whether or not to introduce a skill-based personnel system is expected to be a focus of discussions during ongoing shuntō labor-management negotiations.

Under a skill-based system, which is common in the West, the knowledge, experience, abilities and qualifications needed for each post are set out in job descriptions, and posts are given to people who meet the requirements, regardless of their age or seniority at a firm.

The system makes it easier for a company to secure personnel with specialized skills as well as highly motivated workers in and outside the company.

Hitachi, after suffering a massive loss amid the fallout from the collapse of U.S. investment bank Lehman Brothers in 2008, began reforming its personnel system as well as its business structure.

Currently, 210,000 of all 370,000 Hitachi group employees work overseas.

The traditional Japanese-style personnel system of hiring new graduates en masse and promoting employees in order of seniority “prevents us from acquiring diverse human resources,” Hidenobu Nakahata, senior vice president and executive officer of Hitachi, said.

The skill-based system will be introduced for rank-and-file employees at Hitachi starting in July.

The system is becoming increasingly important for encouraging the wider use of remote work and other flexible work styles, which have spread amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The clarification of roles needed for remote work aligns with the skill-based approach,” said Nakahata.

Fujitsu, which introduced the skill-based system for managerial positions in fiscal 2020, aims to use the system for other employees from fiscal 2022, which starts in April. The company has also introduced an in-house system of inviting applications for specific positions.

Fujitsu Chief Human Resource Officer Hiroki Hiramatsu said that the company “wants employees to think about their careers by themselves and take up challenges.”

Regarding the wage system, Hiramatsu said that he thinks setting pay for respective jobs and roles in light of labor market standards will become a standard practice.

The Japan Business Federation, the nation’s biggest business lobby and known as Keidanren, encourages member companies to devise a personnel system that suits each of them by combining the traditional Japanese system with a skill-based approach.

Meanwhile, Tomoko Yoshino, president of the Japanese Trade Union Confederation, or Rengo, the national umbrella organization of labor unions, showed her understanding that a skill-based system would increase the mobility of human resources. She stressed, however, that the most important thing for workers is to secure employment.