Amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, Japan and Russia are arranging phone talks between Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and President Vladimir Putin, with the call possibly taking place as soon as later Thursday, a source familiar with the matter said.

“A tense situation persists, and anything could happen. Japan must strive to ease tensions through diplomatic means,” Kishida said at a meeting of his Liberal Democratic Party faction on Thursday.

“We must thoroughly consider the possibility that if we tolerate the use of force to change the status quo, it will have an impact on Asia as well,” Kishida added.

Earlier this week, Kishida held phone talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to underscore Japan’s support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity amid a Russian military buildup near Ukraine and the two leaders said they will make tenacious diplomatic efforts to ease tensions.

Kishida’s expected teleconference with Putin comes as the United States and major European nations, such as France and Germany, have been stepping up diplomacy to avert a further escalation of the situation.

Leaders from the Group of Seven industrialized nations are considering holding a virtual meeting at an early date, possibly around Feb. 24, over the crisis in Ukraine, according to sources close to the plan.