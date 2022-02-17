Residents in Japan spent a total of ¥9.12 trillion on domestic tourism in 2021 — the lowest since comparable figures became available in 2010, affected by the spread of the coronavirus — preliminary government data showed Wednesday.
The sum was 8.5% less than the previous year, with the travel industry continuing to be impacted as the government implemented COVID-19 emergency measures and could not restart its domestic tourism subsidy campaign.
The number of domestic tourists in 2021 fell 9% to 267 million, also a record low, according to the data released by the Japan Tourism Agency.
Travelers spent ¥6.91 trillion on hotels and other forms of lodging in Japan, down 11%, while there was a 0.2% increase in domestic day trips, amounting to ¥2.21 trillion.
The average amount spent per person on a trip, including accommodation, transport and food, was up 1.1% at ¥48,876. But overall spending in the accommodation sector shrank as there was a 12% fall in the number of those who stayed at hotels and inns.
The average amount spent on a day trip was ¥17,564, up 5.9% from 2020. It was also the highest since 2010, suggesting that consumers preferred eating and shopping closer to home.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.