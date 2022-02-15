The government said Tuesday that it will draw up guidelines to help companies prevent human rights abuses across the nation's supply chains.

The "due diligence” guidelines are meant to help firms retain competitiveness as other countries, including the United States, pass laws on human rights that could affect their ability to trade. Japan will also consider further measures, including passing its own law, industry minister Koichi Hagiuda said at a news conference.

The guidelines will show ways to check if there is forced or child labor in manufacturing, distribution and other phases of industrial supply.

Hagiuda said the government will set up a panel this month to consider the guidelines.

"We'll make it clear to people both at home and abroad that the Japanese government and Japanese companies act in accordance with international standards," Hagiuda said, adding, "Based on discussions on international cooperation and other factors, we'll consider further measures, including the possibility of formulating legislation (to tackle human rights abuses in supply chains)."

While Japan has long been reluctant to criticize other countries over human rights in public, it shifted its stance following Beijing’s clampdown on Hong Kong and as risks to its companies grew. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida last year appointed former Defense Minister Gen Nakatani to a new post of human rights adviser.

Nakatani told Bloomberg this month that human rights guidelines for companies must be prepared "at top speed” to help them comply with overseas laws.

Members of the panel will include representatives from major companies across industries and legal experts and officials from government agencies, such as the foreign and justice ministries.

It will work out a draft of the guidelines including examples of human rights abuse in supply chains and procedures to check and prevent abusive acts.

The guidelines will be formalized at a meeting of government agencies concerned around summer this year.

Last year, the U.S. customs agency blocked a shipment of Japanese clothing giant Fast Retailing Co.’s Uniqlo shirts for violating an order prohibiting imports of items suspected of being produced by forced labor from China’s state-owned Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps.

Some Japanese companies are already taking their own steps on human rights. Kirin Holdings Co. said Monday it would withdraw from business in Myanmar urgently, citing the military coup and the fact that its joint venture partner provided "welfare fund management” for the military.

But a government survey last year found that 29% of companies do not have a corporate policy for preventing human rights abuses from happening through business activities. Many surveyed companies answered that they want the government to create relevant guidelines.