The government is urging Japanese nationals in Ukraine to evacuate immediately amid rising tensions over the country, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Monday.

“We’ve patiently made efforts, such as repeatedly sending emails advising Japanese expatriates to get out of Ukraine right away and individually calling them up on the phone,” the top government spokesman said at a news conference.

On the Russian military’s activity in areas near Ukraine, he said, “There’s a growing possibility that the situation may get worse quickly, so the Japanese government has a high sense of alert,” adding that commercial flights from Ukraine could be canceled.

Regarding staff workers at the Japanese Embassy in Kiev, Matsuno said, “While we’ll evacuate most of them from the country in case any contingency happens, its operations, such as consular services, will be maintained on a limited basis.”

Also on Monday, the government held a meeting of four ministers under the National Security Council. At the gathering, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida instructed the other participants to make every effort to protect Japanese nationals in Ukraine and to take necessary diplomatic steps over the situation there.