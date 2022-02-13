The Defense Ministry said Sunday it has discovered the body of one of the two pilots who were aboard the Air Self-Defense Force F-15 fighter jet that crashed into the Sea of Japan late last month.

The ASDF is continuing its search for the other pilot.

The accident took place around 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 31. The F-15 fighter of the ASDF Komatsu air base’s tactical fighter training group disappeared off the radar at a point about 5 kilometers west-northwest of the base in Komatsu, Ishikawa Prefecture, about one minute after taking off during a nighttime training exercise.

Two pilots — Col. Koji Tanaka, 52, and Capt. Ryusei Ueta, 33 — were aboard the aircraft. The ASDF did not reveal which one had been recovered.

According to the ASDF, a Maritime Self-Defense Force vessel discovered the submerged body on Friday. The identity was later confirmed at the base. Clues to the whereabouts of the other pilot have not been found, the ASDF said.

So far, sections of the crashed F-15 have been discovered, including an engine exhaust outlet, fuel tubing and the vertical tail fin with the aircraft’s number.