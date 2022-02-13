A fund operated by a Tokyo-based organization supporting bone marrow transplant for leukemia patients has almost been depleted, Jiji Press learned Saturday.

The effective depletion of the Kichiko fund at the Japan Marrow Donor Registry Promotion Conference came after companies stopped donating to the organization amid the coronavirus pandemic.

As patients may no longer be able to receive subsidies to cover their treatment costs, the conference will start asking the public for donations through crowdfunding from Monday, officials of the organization said.

Patients in some cases have to pay around ¥300,000 out of their pocket in the month of their bone marrow transplant. They will also have to shoulder transportation costs for family members as well.

The Kichiko fund, established in 1995 in memory of donor Kichiko Sato, is designed to help patients who want to receive hematopoietic cell transplants but face economic hardships. If applicants meet the requirements, they will be able to receive up to ¥300,000 in subsidies.

So far, the fund has provided about ¥85 million in aid.

The fund has run out of money three times in the past. In the most recent case, the fund stopped accepting subsidy applications for two years from September 2014.

The organization has decided to use donations from companies for the fund, starting in fiscal 2014, with annual revenues standing between ¥3 million and ¥6 million.

Contributions from companies stopped coming in, however, due to the spread of the coronavirus, with revenues falling to around ¥530,000 in fiscal 2020 and around ¥440,000 as of December last year in fiscal 2021.

The fund has helped around 20 people every year, spending around 2.5 million to ¥2.9 million in total per year.

It provided around ¥2.8 million in fiscal 2021, with many recipients saying that medical costs were weighing more heavily on them due to a fall in incomes amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The fund balance, which had remained at around ¥10 million, decreased drastically in fiscal 2020.

Despite money transfers from the organization’s general account, the fund’s effective balance as of the end of January this year was less than ¥460,000.

The organization decided to launch a crowdfunding drive in order to continue its support for patients, the officials said.

“With many patients suffering economic difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we ask (people) for help so that we will be able to maintain the fund,” Arata Wakagi, deputy director at the organization, said.

Noting that patients cannot live without the “relay of life” through bone marrow transplant, Wakagi also asked people to register as bone marrow donors after the number of registrations fell amid the pandemic.

Hoping to raise ¥3 million, the organization will continue its crowdfunding campaign until March 31.

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)