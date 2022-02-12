Four workers have died in a blaze at a rice cracker factory in Niigata Prefecture, police said Saturday, with firefighters working throughout the night to extinguish the inferno.

Around 30 people were on-site when the fire broke out at the facility in the northern city of Murakami around midnight, local media reported. The cause of the fire was unclear.

“We confirmed the deaths of four people,” a police spokesman said without giving further details.

Police were searching for two more workers, and that another was sent to a hospital after inhaling smoke but is conscious.

Firefighters were still working to extinguish the blaze eight hours after it started, an official with the local fire department said.

“We sent a total of 22 fire trucks to the site and firefighters are still working there,” they said.

The factory is owned by Sanko Seika — one of Japan’s biggest rice cracker manufacturers — and operates a production line to bake the popular snacks.

Deadly fires are unusual in Japan, which has strict building standards, and violent crime is rare.

In December, 25 people were killed in a fire at a mental health clinic in Osaka. A former patient of the clinic suspected of starting the fire died later that month before police could interrogate him.

