Miyagi Gov. Yoshihiro Murai took on the role of an evacuee on Saturday as part of a disaster preparedness drill near the Onagawa nuclear power plant.

The governor got a firsthand look at evacuation procedures and routes in order to identify issues that need to be addressed.

Saturday was the final day of the central government’s three-day comprehensive nuclear disaster drill, which simulated a major accident at the Tohoku Electric Power Co. nuclear plant on the Pacific coast after an earthquake, centered off Miyagi and measuring an upper 6 on the shindo seismic intensity scale to 7, and an ensuing tsunami.

The government was planning to hold the exercise in fiscal 2020, which ended in March 2021, but it was postponed because of the pandemic.

On the assumption that radioactive material was released from the plant, which straddles Ishinomaki and the town of Onagawa, Murai evacuated by bus from a junior high school in Ishinomaki, located around 10 kilometers from the plant.

On his way to an inland evacuation center, he was checked for exposure to radioactive materials in the town of Wakuya.

Due to the coronavirus crisis, local residents did not join the drill. Instead, local government officials from seven municipalities within 5 to 30 kilometers of the plant played the role of residents and traveled to their respective evacuation sites by bus.

About 199,000 people live within 30 kilometers of the Onagawa plant.

“I learned that procedures at a (radiation exposure) test site and a reception desk take time. We would like to examine the results (of the exercise) and reflect them in the next drill,” Murai said after the exercise.

In 2020, Murai expressed his support for the restart of the Onagawa plant’s No. 2 reactor, which was suspended following the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

Tohoku Electric aims to reactivate the reactor as early as fiscal 2022, when work to strengthen safety measures is scheduled to be completed.