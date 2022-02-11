The government revised its basic coronavirus policy Thursday, specifying measures to be taken at schools and child care facilities, including urging young children to wear masks.

The wearing of masks by young children is recommended for those age 2 or older “on a temporary basis, to the extent possible based on their development,” the policy said, adding that it is not recommended that children under 2 wear them due to an increased risk of suffocation or heat stroke.

The policy revision, adopted at a meeting of the government’s coronavirus response subcommittee on the day, is based on the characteristics of the omicron variant.

An initial government plan that sought to have children age 2 or older wear face masks uniformly fell through due to objections from some experts.

The policy states that there is no need to force children to wear face masks when they feel ill, adding close attention should be paid to changes in children’s physical condition such as whether they are showing signs of suffocating or vomiting. It added there is no need to force children to wear them against the wishes of children or guardians.

In the revised policy, the omicron variant is described as likely to spread at home as well as school, as children are prone to becoming infected.

The revised policy calls on schools to basically avoid activities with high infection risks, such as choir and wind instrument performances. Schools are also requested to consider staggered attendance and online classes before deciding to call off classes.

Meanwhile, nurseries and other child care facilities are asked to remain open in principle and secure alternative services in the event of closures.

The revised policy also calls for people to eat silently in small groups, for meetings with people in elderly facilities to be conducted online and for companies to reduce the number of people commuting to work through the adoption of remote working.