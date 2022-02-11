The Tokyo Metropolitan Government confirmed 18,660 new COVID-19 cases Friday, marking the third straight day of week-on-week declines amid signs that the sixth wave of the pandemic may have peaked.

The figure compared with 19,798 cases a week earlier — a decrease of 1,138 cases. The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients in the capital under the metropolitan government’s criteria increased by two from Thursday to 61. Nine deaths were reported among those infected.

Japan confirmed 99,694 new COVID-19 cases nationwide Thursday, with the daily count remaining below 100,000 for the fifth consecutive day.

Meanwhile, the daily number of new deaths among COVID-19 patients in the nation rose by two to 164 on Thursday. The number of severely ill patients nationwide increased by 58 to 1,270.