The government will inspect gasoline stations that continue to raise prices despite subsidies given to oil wholesalers in order to curb prices, starting next week.

The move comes after the recent surge in crude oil prices raised average retail gasoline and kerosene prices in Japan to 13-year highs amid tensions in Ukraine.

“We’ll start, next week, on-site inspections on operators that keep raising prices although wholesale prices have been kept unchanged,” industry minister Koichi Hagiuda said at a news conference.

On Jan. 27, the government activated the subsidy program in response to soaring prices of gasoline and other fuels, but prices have continued to increase sharply at some gasoline stations despite the subsidies.

The government will conduct on-site inspections at such service stations and ask for cooperation in line with the subsidy program.

The industry ministry has conducted price surveys on some 29,000 gasoline stations nationwide, but about 8,000 stations have not returned answers. The government will also conduct on-site inspections at those stations.

Despite the subsidy program, the average retail price of regular gasoline in Japan had risen for the fifth straight week to ¥171.2 per liter as of Monday, adding to the burden on consumers.

Due to soaring crude oil prices, the subsidies paid to oil wholesalers have already reached the upper limit of ¥5 per liter, only two weeks after activation of the program.

The ¥80 billion set aside for the program under the fiscal 2021 supplementary budget could run out even if the limit is not raised, as crude oil prices have surpassed the levels that were expected when the program was drawn up.

On Thursday, relevant cabinet ministers met to discuss additional steps to address the recent crude oil surge.

“Existing measures have been effective to a certain extent, but we want you to consider further measures,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told other participants at the meeting.

Hagiuda has said the government is “not considering at the moment” raising the upper limit on the subsidies, or reviving a system that would allow a temporary cut in the gasoline tax.