A team of Japanese researchers has developed a method to identify the origin of asari clams by measuring the levels of a neodymium isotope in the shells.

The method, developed by the team, including researchers from the Atmosphere and Ocean Research Institute of the University of Tokyo and Hirosaki University, is believed to be applicable to other fisheries goods. It is expected to help detect and prevent the falsification of product origin.

A survey by the Japanese fisheries ministry has found that 97% of asari clams branded as being produced in Kumamoto Prefecture were likely to have been produced overseas, eroding trust in product origin labeling.

Neodymium is a rare earth that is used in strong magnets. The isotope, neodymium-143, is believed to be rarer in older geological conditions, and is found in small quantities in asari clams.

The team, including researcher Kentaro Tanaka from the institute, sought to utilize the fact that neodymium isotope levels in seawater differs by location due to the dirt and sand that flows in from rivers.

It measured the levels of neodymium isotopes in the shells of asari clams grown in 12 Japanese and four Chinese locations, as the clams take in the element from seawater.

The investigation found that neodymium-143 levels were lower in Chinese-grown asari clams, as China has older geological conditions. It was also able to distinguish asari clams grown in Hokkaido and eastern Japan, which have younger geological conditions, from those grown in central and western Japan.

The team also measured the isotope levels in asari clams bought at supermarkets in Japan. While the isotope levels in store-bought clams said to be produced in Fukuoka Prefecture and China were within expected ranges, the isotope levels in clams labeled as being made in Kumamoto were lower than anticipated, suggesting that the clams may have been inappropriately labeled.

According to the fisheries ministry, annual domestic production of asari clams peaked at around 160,000 tons in 1983, plunging to around 8,000 tons in 2019.

Last December, a processing company in Kumamoto was ordered to take corrective measures after it falsely labeled some 6.3 million tons of Chinese clams as being made in the prefecture.

Following the discovery of the mislabeling, the Kumamoto prefectural government asked local fisheries cooperatives to suspend shipments of asari clams.

The method is believed to be applicable to fish and seaweed, as neodymium can build up in them as well.

“In addition to (identifying) falsified origin labeling, it may be used to examine prehistoric shell ornaments to understand the geographic spread of social exchanges at the time,” Tanaka said.

