Heavy snow is expected in some parts of the Kanto region from early Thursday through Friday morning due to a low pressure system south of the Pacific coast that is moving east, the Meteorological Agency said Wednesday, forecasting possible accumulation in Tokyo’s 23 wards.

The agency said there is a possibility of a snow warning if temperatures drop further than expected and warned of traffic hazards on icy roads, as even a light snowfall could disrupt transportation networks and cause accidents in areas not accustomed to snow.

The agency predicts snowfall of 20 to 40 centimeters in Yamanashi Prefecture by 6 a.m. Friday and 10 to 20 cm in Gunma Prefecture, northern Tochigi Prefecture, the Chichibu region in Saitama Prefecture, Tokyo’s Tama region and Hakone in Kanagawa Prefecture.

It forecasts snowfall of 5 to 10 cm in the southern Kanto region including Tokyo’s 23 wards.

