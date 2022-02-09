Governors of Fukushima and other Japanese prefectures welcomed Taiwan’s decision to ease restrictions on food imports from the regions, with one saying that the move is expected to help promote the reconstruction of areas affected by the 2011 nuclear disaster.

“The easing of restrictions by Taiwan, one of our major export destinations, will lead to progress in our reconstruction efforts,” Fukushima Gov. Masao Uchibori said in a statement Tuesday.

Following the 2011 triple reactor meltdown at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.’s Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant, Taiwan barred imports of foods from the Japanese prefectures of Fukushima, Ibaraki, Tochigi, Gunma and Chiba. The restrictions are now expected to be removed as early as late this month, if related procedures go smoothly.

According to the Fukushima Prefectural Government, shipments to Taiwan and Hong Kong made up most of the exports of the prefecture’s agricultural products before the nuclear accident. Peaches, apples and rice produced in Fukushima were exported to the two regions.

Currently, only alcoholic beverages and craft products are shipped to Taiwan from Fukushima. “On the occasion of the restriction easing, we hope to work on expanding the exports of our fruits and rice,” a Fukushima prefectural government official said.

Fukushima Prefecture has been strengthening its dispatch of information about the safety of locally produced foods, including by showing its radioactivity inspection system to the public and by inviting foreign government officials to production sites to give related explanations.

The prefecture will now step up preparations to establish a system for issuing inspection reports and certificates of origin, which Taiwan says are prerequisites for import approval, and develop sales channels.

Ibaraki Gov. Kazuhiko Oigawa released a statement saying that the prefecture will consider launching a project to expand Taiwan-bound exports of Ibaraki products.

Oigawa also said, “We’ll continue to ask China, South Korea and other countries that still have import restrictions in place to remove them.”

Gunma Gov. Ichita Yamamoto said the prefecture will proceed with the work to make sure its agricultural and livestock products can be exported to Taiwan, while Chiba Gov. Toshihito Kumagai said the prefecture will exert its utmost efforts to achieve export expansion through cooperation with local producers and distributors.