The pandemic has brought a flowering of the workplace romance — but most of the office lovebirds aren’t telling human resources about it.

About a third of U.S. workers say they’re currently in or have been a part of a workplace romance, up from 27% two years ago, according to a survey from the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM). But 77% of respondents said their employer doesn’t require them to disclose such a relationship. And so, not surprisingly, an equal number (77%) of survey takers haven’t informed their employer about office romances they’ve been involved in. That can lead to problems.

Following the rise of the #MeToo movement, executive behavior has been under a microscope in recent years, and failure to disclose relationships has sparked powerful consequences for corporate America and beyond.

Just last week, Jeff Zucker resigned as president of CNN after failing to disclose a consensual relationship with a longtime employee. Intel Corp. in 2018 removed then-Chief Executive Officer Brian Krzanich after he violated the company’s policies when he had a relationship with an employee. McDonald’s Corp. is still feeling the aftershocks following the 2019 ouster of then-CEO Steve Easterbrook over sexual relations with subordinates, and the University of Michigan’s Board of Regents in January fired president Mark Schlissel for an alleged inappropriate relationship with a university employee.

The concerns over office relationships are often rooted in imbalances of power, like if a senior supervisor is involved with a new hire. HR policies can help “to protect employees in these situations, be it from favoritism, retaliation or sexual harassment,” according to Johnny C. Taylor Jr., president and CEO of SHRM.

“A lot of people would rather kiss a rattlesnake than go to HR and say, ‘I’ve entered into a consensual relationship with my coworker,’” said Davia Temin, the CEO of crisis consultancy firm Temin and Co. “It’s not the most comfortable thing to do. And you don’t know whether it’s going to last.”

In the years since former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was toppled in 2017 for decades of sexual assault and harassment, more than 1,400 people in power have been accused of misconduct or abuse as of 2020, according to Temin and Co.

Increased accountability may be having an impact on the balance of power within workplace relationships. Only 12% of the 550 respondents in the SHRM survey said they had dated a subordinate; in 2020, one in five surveyed said they dated a subordinate. Of the respondents who had or were currently dating a coworker, 65% said their partner was a workplace peer.

“It’s key that employers have a workplace romance policy in place to prevent harmful situations should relationships go awry,” Taylor of SHRM said in a statement.