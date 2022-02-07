Japan has lodged a protest after Russia announced it would hold a military exercise from this week in waters off an island claimed by Tokyo, the government said Monday as it held an event to demand the return of the island and several others also subject to a territorial dispute with Russia.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said the protest was made last Thursday after Russia issued an alert saying it would hold target practice intermittently from Tuesday through March 1 in the sea southeast of Kunashiri Island.

Kunashiri is one of several disputed islands off Hokkaido called the Northern Territories by Tokyo and the Southern Kurils by Moscow.

“Russia’s further armament of the four northern islands conflicts with Japan’s stance and is not acceptable,” Matsuno said at a regular news conference.

Tokyo claims the Soviet Union seized the islands, also including Etorofu, Shikotan and the Habomai group of islets, illegally soon after Japan’s surrender in World War II in August 1945, while Moscow argues it did so legitimately.

On the same day, an annual national rally to demand the return of the disputed islands was held in Tokyo, with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida reiterating Japan’s pledge to resolve the row, which has prevented Tokyo and Moscow from concluding a postwar peace treaty.

“It is truly regrettable that 76 years after the war, the Northern Territories issue remains unresolved and a peace treaty has not been signed by Japan and Russia,” Kishida told the gathering, which was largely held online with only a few participants attending due to the pandemic.

“I will tenaciously advance negotiations in accordance with (bilateral) agreements made so far,” including one in 2018, Kishida said.

During a 2018 summit meeting, Japan and Russia reaffirmed they would carry out peace treaty talks based on a 1956 joint declaration, which states two of the four islands — Shikotan and the Habomai islet group — will be handed over to Japan following the conclusion of a peace treaty.