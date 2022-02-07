Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has set a target of speeding up COVID-19 booster vaccinations to a million shots a day by the end of the month, as the government eyes extending the quasi-emergency measures in Tokyo and 12 other prefectures.

Kishida told parliament Monday his government would step up operations at large-scale vaccination facilities as it tries to reach the target. Employers would also be encouraged to press ahead with workplace boosters, he said.

“By setting a clear goal, the government as a whole will work to deliver shots to those who hope to be vaccinated as soon as possible,” Kishida said at a parliamentary session.

Prior to the session, Kishida instructed health minster Shigeyuki Goto and other Cabinet ministers concerned to bring forward vaccination campaigns implemented by local municipalities, boost inoculation capacity at workplaces and promote the delivery of shots to essential workers including teachers.

On Monday, the Self-Defense Forces (SDF) began operating a mass vaccination center again in Osaka, with initial capacity of 960 shots a day. Kishida said the capacity will be increased to about 2,500 per day from around Feb. 14.

In Tokyo, the SDF relaunched a mass vaccination center last week that has tripled the pace of inoculations from initial days to 2,160 shots a day on Monday. The pace is set to reach 4,080 on Tuesday and then 5,040 on Thursday.

Kishida had faced mounting calls to boost capacity at the Tokyo center since it had provided 10,000 shots per day last year.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attends a committee session at the parliament on Monday. | KYODO

While most of the population has received two doses of a vaccine, only about 5% has received a third shot, by far the lowest among advanced nations. Japan’s daily deaths from the virus are close to the worst levels seen in previous waves of the pandemic, but are still far below those posted in other Group of Seven nations.

With daily infections hitting record highs in many parts of the nation, the government is also set to decide early this week on whether to extend a quasi-state of emergency in Tokyo and 12 prefectures, sources said Sunday.

Quasi-emergency measures involve restricting business hours of restaurants and bars, as well as a request to refrain from nonessential travel between prefectures in an effort to reduce strain on the medical system.

The quasi-emergency in the 13 prefectures was originally set to end on Feb. 13, but an extension of two weeks or to the end of the month is being considered, the sources said.

If any of the 13 local authorities do not wish to extend the emergency, the government will respect such intent, they said.

Support for Kishida’s Cabinet fell 8 percentage points to 58% in a survey carried out by the Yomiuri newspaper and news network NNN from Feb. 4 to 6, while a poll by JNN showed a drop of 6.5 percentage points. The country has also set records for infections due to omicron, placing strain on the medical system.

Kishida has sought to stay closely in line with public opinion on pandemic policy, after his two predecessors lost support and stepped down amid criticism of their handling of the infection. He faces an upper house election in July that will be key to his chances of staying in office.

While approval of his overall virus policy fell 4 percentage points in the Yomiuri-NNN survey, that was still higher than disapproval, at 44%. Almost three quarters of respondents said they approved of a decision to cut isolation time for close contacts of those infected, while 59% said the vaccine rollout was slow.