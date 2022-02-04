Tokyo has unveiled a set of new benchmarks it will use when considering whether to request a COVID-19 state of emergency, such as if the rate of hospital bed occupancy for patients with serious symptoms has reached a threshold of 30% to 40%.

Under the new guidelines, the metropolitan government will also look at whether the percentage of COVID-19 patients needing a supply of oxygen has reached 30% to 40%, as the capital tries to strike a balance in preventing further strain on the medical system and further affecting economic activity.

Tokyo is among 34 of Japan’s 47 prefectures under a COVID-19 quasi-state of emergency amid surging infections driven by the highly transmissible omicron variant.

As of Wednesday, the rate of hospital bed occupancy for patients with serious symptoms was 15.1%, and those requiring a supply of oxygen was 8%.

Another benchmark for the capital would be if the seven-day rolling average of new COVID-19 cases has reached 24,000. As of Thursday, the average stood at about 17,000 in the capital.

Tokyo, which on Thursday confirmed 20,679 new COVID-19 cases after logging a record 21,576 the previous day, had previously set a 50% occupancy rate of hospital beds designated for virus patients as the threshold for requesting a state of emergency.

Although the rate had surpassed the 50% threshold on Tuesday, Tokyo has remained cautious about immediately requesting an emergency declaration due to the low occupancy rate of hospital beds for serious COVID-19 patients.

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike told reporters she will “comprehensively make a decision” while considering the benchmarks, based on the pillars of protecting lives as well as livelihoods.

A quasi-state of emergency allows local authorities to ask bars and restaurants to shorten their business hours and limit or stop the serving of alcohol, while businesses can be asked to close completely under a full-fledged emergency.

While a state of emergency does not entail a hard lockdown as seen in other countries, economic activity could be further limited as it imposes tougher restrictions.

When Tokyo was put under a fourth state of emergency in July last year, major commercial facilities including department stores were asked to close by 8 p.m., while attendance at large gatherings such as sporting events was capped at 5,000 people or 50% of the venue’s capacity, whichever is fewer.

At a monitoring meeting on Thursday, the metropolitan government also raised the alert on its four-tier scale on the medical system to the highest level, meaning the system is “under strain.”