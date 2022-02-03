The health ministry has eased quarantine rules for family members living with COVID-19 patients, shortening the isolation period to seven days if they develop no symptoms by that point.

Due to a rapid increase in the number of infection cases among children, guardians taking care of infected kids have had to remain isolated for a maximum of 17 days before resuming social activities.

The change, announced Wednesday evening, allows close contacts to leave home after seven days if they don’t develop symptoms and meet one of the following three criteria (whichever occurred last):

It’s been seven days since infected family members first showed symptoms.

Seven days pass since the family member’s positive COVID-19 tests came in.

The close-contact has taken precautionary measures to prevent infection for seven days.

Currently, the ministry’s self-isolation requirements are 10 days for coronavirus carriers with symptoms and seven days for asymptomatic carriers.

People living with COVID-19 patients are considered close contacts and until now have been asked to stay home for a maximum of 17 days, as the ministry previously required a seven-day wait for family members from the time patients ended their 10-day self-isolation.

Of close contacts, 99.98% developed symptoms within seven days of the symptom onset for the COVID-19 carriers they came in contact with, according to the National Institute of Infectious Diseases.

The ministry, therefore, judged it appropriate to shorten the quarantine period for close contacts.

COVID-19 patients and their family members will be required to be vigilant about preventing the spread of infection at home — wearing face masks and a generous use of disinfectants, for example — but they will not be required to remain completely separated in different rooms, the ministry said.

The decision comes as infections are showing no signs of slowing across the nation, with public health centers and hospitals swamped with new positive cases.

Due to the strict quarantine rules for close-contacts, their social and economic activities have been seriously affected, especially among essential workers and parents taking care of kids with COVID-19.

Health Minister Shigeyuki Goto on Wednesday announcing a change in Japan’s rules for family members of COVID-19 patients quarantining at home | KYODO

“Because of the increase in infections among children, the number of guardians who become close-contacts for home quarantine is surging,” health minister Shigeyuki Goto told reporters, explaining that the family members’ quarantine period should end early to keep society running.

The health ministry has already shortened the quarantine period for health care and other essential workers to five days. It previously required a negative result from antigen tests on the fourth and fifth day of their quarantine, but changed the rule on Wednesday to require only one test on the fifth day — either by a PCR or antigen test.

Japan confirmed a record 94,908 coronavirus cases Wednesday, eclipsing the previous record logged late last week by nearly 10,000 and exceeding the 90,000 mark for the first time. In Tokyo alone, a record 21,576 cases were confirmed on Wednesday.

Wakayama Prefecture in western Japan is set to become the 35th prefecture to come under the central government’s quasi-emergency measures, with the curbs expected to be in place from Saturday to Feb. 27.

The government is working on accelerating the rollout of COVID-19 booster shots. The Defense Ministry said Wednesday that the number of slots available at a recently reopened mass vaccination center run by the Self-Defense Forces in Tokyo will be raised to 4,080 per day from next Tuesday, and to 5,040 from next Thursday.

Capacity at the center was initially planned to increase from 720 to 2,160 slots per day starting Monday, but Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced its further expansion in a parliament session Wednesday after facing criticism that the number of slots was too small.

Slots from Monday through Sunday filled up almost immediately. Reservations for expanded slots next week will start Friday evening.

“I will take the lead in efforts to ensure that those who wish to get vaccinated can do so as soon as possible,” Kishida said.

Large-scale vaccination centers that operated in Tokyo and Osaka from May to November last year were capable of vaccinating 10,000 people and 5,000 people per day, respectively. The center in Osaka will be reopened Monday with 960 slots per day.

Both centers offer people aged 18 and above the vaccine made by U.S. pharmaceutical firm Moderna Inc.

Meanwhile, a Kyodo News survey has found that 17 prefectures including Tokyo, Kanagawa, Osaka and Fukuoka are now allowing doctors to diagnose people as coronavirus positive without conducting tests, if they are close contacts living in the same households as infected people and then develop symptoms of their own.

The measures are part of efforts to deal with the growing strain on the medical system and to alleviate the shortage of COVID-19 testing kits.