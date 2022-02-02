The government is making final preparations to put the western prefecture of Wakayama under a state of quasi-emergency over the novel coronavirus due to a surge in infection cases, informed sources said Tuesday.

After seeking advice from a panel of experts, the government plans to make a formal decision at a task force meeting as early as Thursday, according to the sources.

Currently, 34 out of 47 prefectures have been put under a COVID-19 quasi-state of emergency, which enables governors to seek restrictions on some business activities.

On Jan. 25, when the central government added 18 prefectures to the list of areas to be put under a quasi-state of emergency, Wakayama was cautious about seeking a quasi-emergency declaration.

The Wakayama government plans to ask restaurants and bars in the prefecture to either serve alcohol until 8 p.m. and close at 9 p.m. or stay open until 8 p.m. without serving alcohol for those designated by the prefectural government as taking proper measures against COVID-19.With daily infection cases subsequently hitting a record high, however, the Wakayama government made the request on Wednesday.

“We have been asking people to refrain from making unnecessary or non-urgent outings, but the infections are continuing to spread,” said Gov. Yoshinobu Nisaka. “It’s not that restaurants and bars should be blamed, but we hope the measures will help prevent infections even a little.”