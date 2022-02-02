Amid Japan’s recent surge in COVID-19 cases, younger, low-risk people who are infected have been asked to stay at home to recover — without being diagnosed by a doctor first or getting any health checkups from public health centers — in order to prevent a flood of patients into clinics and hospitals.

According to health ministry data released Friday, a record 264,859 people who tested positive for the coronavirus were isolating at home as of Jan. 26 — about 2½ times higher than the figure from the same day the week before. It was also twice the peak seen on Sept. 1 during the country’s fifth wave, when 131,214 were recuperating at home.

In order to focus medical resources on severely ill and high-risk patients, the health ministry is allowing younger, healthier people who get infected to isolate at home if they test positive using a kit they’ve purchased on their own, instead of visiting a doctor.

Here is what you need to know about the latest system.

What exactly is the health ministry saying?

On Jan. 24, the health ministry notified local governments that when younger people with a lower risk of developing severe symptoms test positive using a home test kit, these people can self-isolate at home without requiring medical attention — with the goal of maintaining a functioning community health care system.

Before this announcement, anyone displaying symptoms either went to the doctor or contacted a local public health care center to get tested. Then if they tested positive, the public health center decided if they should be hospitalized, if they should be admitted to a repurposed hotel for quarantine or if they should stay home for recovery, based on a doctor’s diagnosis.

The latest health ministry revision also states that if a close contact of a COVID-19 patient, such as a family member, starts to develop symptoms, the doctor can diagnose them as having been infected with the virus without requiring a PCR test. Until now, close contacts had to test positive before the diagnosis was confirmed.

Is this now the case nationwide?

No. Local governments can decide whether to adopt the policy depending on how strained the health care system is in their area. So far, prefectures such as Tokyo, Osaka and Kanagawa have adopted the system to varying degrees.

How does it work in Tokyo?

If you think you are infected, you can test yourself a variety of ways: using a test kit you purchase on your own, going to one of Tokyo’s free testing sites or visiting a doctor.

Unlike the health ministry’s policy, you still must be diagnosed as infected with COVID-19 by a doctor in order to be registered as a patient.

If you are 49 or younger, have no underlying diseases and have mild symptoms or none at all, you are simply asked to recover at home without any daily health checkups by public health center officials. This is all to prevent the city’s health care system from being overwhelmed.

If you fall into this category, then you can contact the metropolitan support center at 0120-670-440 if you’re worried about your symptoms, need to borrow an oximeter or need to have food delivered to your doorstep. The center is open around the clock and can respond in Japanese and 11 other languages: English, Mandarin Chinese, Korean, Vietnamese, Nepalese, Portuguese, Spanish, Myanmar, French, Thai and Tagalog.

If your condition deteriorates, then visit a doctor or contact either the public health center or a followup center monitoring people recovering at home, which will then connect you with necessary medical care.

If you are 50 or older or have underlying health conditions, then you will be monitored by followup center officials via the Line messaging app.

You will be considered fully recovered when you meet all three conditions:

It has been 10 days since you first developed symptoms

It has been 72 hours or more since symptoms subsided

Symptoms have subsided without taking medication

How does it work in Osaka and Kanagawa?

In Osaka, if you have COVID-19 symptoms, then go see a doctor. Doctors can diagnose a patient as having the coronavirus without a PCR test if a family member you live with has already tested positive.

If you test positive, public health center officials will contact you to decide whether you should be hospitalized, isolate at a repurposed hotel or stay at home to recover, based on whether you are:

A high-risk patient

40 or older

If you are 39 or younger with no underlying diseases, are not obese and are not in the final stages of pregnancy, you will automatically be asked to recuperate at your home. Unlike before, public health center officials will not check up on you.

If your condition deteriorates or you need to stay at a repurposed hotel to prevent family members from contracting the virus, contact your local public health centers or call the prefecture’s support center for COVID-19 patients at home at 0570-055-221.

Kanagawa Prefecture, meanwhile, is adopting a system that is similar to what the health ministry has proposed — if you test positive with a kit you purchased on your own, then you can self-isolate without going to the doctors if you have a low risk of developing severe symptoms.

More specifically, you can start self-isolating without a doctor’s diagnosis if you meet all of the following criteria:

Age between 6 and 49

No underlying diseases

Not pregnant

Not obese

You can fill out an online form so that public health center officials can monitor your health conditions via an AI call or Line messaging app.

What can I do to prepare for the possibility of a self-isolation period?

You can stock up on the food and drinks that you typically need when you have a cold: ready-to-eat meals, cold medicine and sports drinks or water to stay hydrated.

If you have medication that you take regularly, you may want to make sure you have enough for a longer period — just in case you can’t go out for a week or two.

Diapers, sanitary pads and trash bags may also be worth buying ahead of time, as well as extra masks and disinfectants in case one of your family members tests positive. Kanagawa Prefecture also urges people to purchase test kits so that you can get tested on your own and quarantine immediately.

But this may be difficult, since stocks of test kits are running low as more people — concerned that they may be infected or a close contact — are wanting to test themselves. The health ministry is also urging manufacturers to prioritize sales to medical institutions and other authorized facilities that need them most.