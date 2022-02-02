The Japanese Olympic Committee on Wednesday announced the first positive coronavirus case among Japanese athletes attending the Beijing Games.

The JOC said a skier has tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday in Beijing after testing negative before departing for China.

The athlete’s name has not been released due to the JOC’s privacy policy, although it was confirmed the person is not showing symptoms.

The JOC said it will “follow the instructions of the games organizing committee and will take necessary measures,” in relation to the athlete.

The sport in which the athlete competes is not yet known.

The Beijing Games are being held from Feb. 4 to 20 under strict coronavirus rules, with athletes, team staff, media and workers restricted to a bubble that keeps them isolated from the Chinese public.

Games organizers have implemented a stringent testing regime in hopes of keeping the games virus-free, in line with China’s “COVID zero” policy.