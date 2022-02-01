One of the world’s largest wafer makers in Taiwan said Tuesday a $4.5 billion deal to acquire a German rival had fallen through after Berlin missed the agreement’s deadline.

The so-called wafers are roughly one-millimeter-thick sheets of silicon necessary for the manufacturing of semiconductors, also known as chips, the backbone of the global technology sector.

In December 2020 Taiwan firm GlobalWafers had signed an agreement with Germany’s Siltronic to acquire all the company’s outstanding shares at a 10% premium worth roughly $4.5 billion.

But the deal needed regulatory approval from Berlin, which by the Tuesday midnight deadline had still not been obtained, GlobalWafers said in a statement.

“Therefore, the takeover offer by GlobalWafers and the agreements which came into existence as a result of the offer will not be completed and will lapse,” it said early Tuesday.

CEO Doris Hsu called it “disappointing” and said GlobalWafers will work to “analyze the non-decision” by Berlin.

Siltronic confirmed that no clearance certificate had been issued by Germany’s Federal Ministry of Economics and Climate Protection.

It added that GlobalWafers will pay Siltronic a termination fee of €50 million ($56.1 million).

German politicians voiced support for the government’s decision to drop the deal, according to local business newspaper Handelsblatt Tuesday.

“We do not gain technological sovereignty by selling off our silverware,” said Hannes Walter, vice chairman of the Economics Committee.

Julia Klockner, an economic policy spokeswoman for center-right CDU/CSU parliamentary group, said the move was right to “keep our security interests in mind.”

Governments are increasingly scrutinizing huge takeovers in the global technology industry, with growing national security concerns and supply chain crunches thanks to the pandemic.

U.S. regulators filed a December lawsuit to block a $40 billion merger of graphics chip star Nvidia with mobile chip tech powerhouse Arm Ltd.

The Federal Trade Commission had said it was fearful it could provide one of the largest semiconductor companies with control over computing technology and designs “that rival firms rely on to develop their own competing chips.”

