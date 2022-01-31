The government reopened a mass COVID-19 vaccination center in Tokyo on Monday to speed up administering third shots to cope with the new wave of infections driven by the highly transmissible omicron variant.

The center, which opens amid criticism that the government has been slow to offer booster shots, will be run by the Self-Defense Forces and will offer Moderna Inc.’s vaccine to people age 18 or above.

The center, however, is unlikely to contribute drastically to accelerating the pace of inoculations. Capacity is initially limited to 720 slots per day, much fewer than the 10,000 available at the same venue from May to November last year, with the malfunctioning of an elevator in the aging facility reducing available space to one floor.

Visiting the center on Monday, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the central government is not planning to put Tokyo under a full state of emergency at this point, even though the hospital bed occupancy rate for COVID-19 patients was nearing a 50% threshold put forward by the Tokyo metropolitan government for considering making such request.

While the bed occupancy rate was 48.5% as of Sunday, occupancy of beds set aside for severely ill COVID-19 patients was only at 4.5%.

People visit the COVID-19 mass vaccination center operated by the Self-Defense Forces that reopened in Tokyo on Monday. | KYODO

Asked by reporters whether the central government would declare a state of emergency for Tokyo, Kishida said, “We are not considering that at this point.” He added that the government will make a decision after assessing the effectiveness of the current quasi-emergency measures and the bed occupancy rate for severe cases.

Kishida also urged people who are eligible to get booster shots as soon as they can, and encouraged them to get Moderna shots, stressing the safety of the mix-and-match approach for people who received Pfizer shots in their first and second doses.

As of Friday, only 2.7% of the population in Japan had received a third shot, according to the government, a much lower ratio than in Britain, France and Germany, where over 50% of the population has been given booster shots.

The Tokyo center will expand slots to 2,160 on Feb. 7, while an Osaka mass vaccination center will start operation on the same day with 960 slots per day.

The number of slots at the Osaka venue is down from 5,000 available at an SDF-run facility in a different location in the city last year due to constraints on the size of the building the government could secure this time.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visits the COVID-19 mass vaccination center operated by the Self-Defense Forces in Tokyo on Monday. | POOL / VIA KYODO

The Tokyo and Osaka venues will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day. Those who want to receive the shots need to have vaccination tickets issued by local governments and make reservations on the designated website.

People can make reservations from anywhere in Japan, but six months must have passed since their second vaccination. The slots from Monday through Saturday have all been filled, according to the government.

“I am thankful as I wanted to take the shot as soon as possible but I could not receive it in my hometown. I feel relieved because I don’t want to spread the virus to my family,” said Hiroshi Ito, a 57-year-old resident of Tokyo’s Sumida Ward who came to the Tokyo venue in the morning.