Police took a man into custody Friday after he allegedly attacked three medical workers making a visit to his home in Fujimino, Saitama Prefecture, on Thursday night, shooting one of them in the abdomen and taking another hostage.

The development followed an emergency call received around 9:15 p.m. Thursday saying that a bleeding person found lying near the house after gunshots were heard.

After the standoff had continued into Friday morning, local authorities had evacuated some 110 local residents, and nearby elementary and junior high schools will be closed for the day.

The suspect, armed with a hunting rifle, also injured the third worker with tear gas spray, police said.

The worker who suffered a gunshot wound was bleeding from the abdomen when he was taken to a hospital. The worker attacked with tear gas spray was also hospitalized and remains conscious.

Police vehicles had closed roads near the suspect’s home while news reporters gathered around the area.

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)