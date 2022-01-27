Tokyo reported 16,538 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, rewriting its record for the third straight day as the spread of infections of the omicron variant shows no signs of slowing.

Thursday’s figure exceeded the previous day’s tally by over 2,000, when the capital reported 14,086 cases.

The occupancy rate of hospital beds for COVID-19 patients in Tokyo came to 44.4% on Thursday.

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike has said the capital would seek a full state of emergency if the bed occupancy rate exceeds 50%.

The seven-day average of daily cases in Tokyo came to 11,762.0, compared to 5,386.1 reported a week before.

The number of severely ill patients under Tokyo’s criteria remained unchanged from Wednesday at 18. Three new deaths from COVID-19 were also reported in the capital.

On Wednesday, Japan reported 71,634 new cases, exceeding 70,000 for the first time.

New cases hit a record high in 33 of Japan’s 47 prefectures on Wednesday, with all but Iwate Prefecture reporting 100 or more cases.