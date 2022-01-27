North Korea launched at least one projectile into the sea off its eastern coast on Thursday, the South’s military said, in what would be the nuclear-armed country’s sixth weapons test this month.

The latest show of force comes after a spate of North Korea launches, including two apparent cruise missiles on Tuesday.

The Japanese Defense Ministry and coast guard, which usually warns immediately of ballistic missile launches that could land in or near territorial waters, did not report the launches, suggesting cruise missiles may have been fired.

While tests of ballistic missiles by Pyongyang are banned under United Nations sanctions resolutions, cruise missile launches are not.

The North on Jan. 17 tested two “tactical guided missiles,” days after it conducted a “short-notice” drill to test the country’s new railway-borne missile regiment. The train-launched tests of apparent KN-23 weapons came on the heels of two launches earlier this month of “hypersonic” missiles. Analysts described those weapons as maneuverable re-entry vehicles that could give the country more options for escaping missile defenses.

The last time North Korea was believed to have tested this many weapons in a month was in 2019, according to a database operated by The James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies.

Officials and experts say North Korea continues to make rapid advances in its weapons programs, and the latest launches highlight how crushing sanctions and the COVID-19 pandemic have done little to rein in Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile ambitions.

North Korea warned last week that it may bolster its defenses against the United States and consider restarting “all temporally-suspended activities,” state media said in an apparent reference to a self-imposed moratorium on tests of nuclear weapons and long-range missiles.