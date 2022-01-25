Nuclear-armed North Korea fired two apparent cruise missiles into the sea off its eastern coast Tuesday, the South’s Yonhap news agency reported, citing unidentified military sources.

The South Korean military was analyzing the launches, the report added. The launches, which could not immediately be confirmed, come after a flurry of ballistic missile tests earlier this month.

The firings would mark the isolated country’s fifth show of force this year.

The North on Jan. 17 tested two “tactical guided missiles” from a train — part of a “short-notice” drill to test the country’s new railway-borne missile regiment — according to state-run media. The train-launched tests of apparent KN-23 weapons came on the heels of two launches earlier this month of “hypersonic” missiles. Analysts described those weapons as maneuverable re-entry vehicles that could give the country more options for escaping missile defenses.

Unlike ballistic weapons, cruise missile launches by Pyongyang are not banned under United Nations sanctions resolutions.

Officials and experts say North Korea continues to make rapid advances in its weapons programs, and the latest launches highlight how crushing sanctions and the COVID-19 pandemic have done little to rein in Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile ambitions.