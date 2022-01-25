Tokyo reported record high 12,813 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, as the central government prepared to put 18 more prefectures on virus quasi-emergency measures amid the rapid spread of the omicron variant.
With the addition of more prefectures, 34 of the nation's 47 prefectures will now be under the COVID-19 restrictions.
Osaka Prefecture also reported a record high of 8,612 new cases on Tuesday, while ten new deaths were confirmed.
The seven-day average of new cases in Tokyo came to 9,675, compared to 3,858.6 a week before.
The number of severely ill patients under Tokyo's own criteria rose by two from Monday to 14, while no deaths from COVID-19 were reported on Tuesday.
The occupancy rate of hospital beds for COVID-19 patients in the capital came to 39.8%.
On Monday, Japan reported 44,817 new cases. a record high for the day of the week. The daily tally rose 2.1-fold from a week before, but it stood below 50,000 for the first time in three days. The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients rose by nine from Sunday to 439. Eighteen new deaths linked to the virus were reported across the nation on Monday.
