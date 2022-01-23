The approval rating for the Cabinet of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida stood at 55.9%, down 4.1 points from the previous survey in December, a Kyodo News survey showed Sunday, as Japan grapples with recent surges in COVID-19 infections driven by the highly transmissible omicron variant.

The two-day telephone survey through Sunday also found that 89.7% plan to refrain from dining and traveling in the wake of the rapid spread of omicron.

Unlike that of his immediate predecessor, former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Kishida’s support rate has been on the rise since COVID-19 cases started to inch up, according to several surveys.

In a Jiji poll released on Jan. 14, 51.7% of the respondents said they support his Cabinet, up from 44.9% in December, which the news agency has attributed to Kishida’s move to explain his virus policies to the public as much as he can.