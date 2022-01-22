Department store sales in Japan rose moderately in 2021 from the previous year to some ¥4.4 trillion but stayed below the level seen before the outbreak of COVID-19, sources said Saturday.

Sales went up by about ¥200 billion from ¥4.2 trillion marked in 2020, when department stores were forced to close for a long period of time due to the spread of the virus.

But the 2021 figure was still about 20% lower than the ¥5.75 trillion recorded in 2019.

Official sales data are set to be released by the Japan Department Stores Association on Tuesday.

Last year, the pandemic continued to force department store operators to take measures against the virus, such as closing stores temporarily and restricting the number of customers allowed in.

Amid declining foot traffic, department stores were supported by robust sales of luxury items, including watches, jewelry and items made by high-end brands.

“Wealthy people who could not go on trips (due to the pandemic) bought more luxury items instead,” an official at a major department store said.

Foot traffic started recovering after the government completely lifted its coronavirus state of emergency at the end of September last year.

All major department store operators fared well over the New Year’s holiday shopping season.

Customer levels have started falling again, however, amid the spread of the omicron coronavirus variant, casting a pall over sales in 2022.

Due to the rise of specialty stores, including casual clothing chain Uniqlo, as well as the increased use of online shopping, department store sales in Japan have been falling since peaking at ¥9.713 trillion in 1991.

Last year’s sales of ¥4.4 trillion were close to the level marked in 1976, after the end of a period of high economic growth.