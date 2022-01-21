A majority of Japan’s 47 prefectures have come under or are moving to seek restrictions on restaurants and bars to cope with surging coronavirus infections, with 12 more areas including Osaka Prefecture set to seek quasi-state of emergency declarations by the central government in coming days.

Osaka, Kyoto, Hyogo, Shizuoka prefectures were, along with Hokkaido, due to request the measure on Friday after the country saw a new record for daily coronavirus cases for a third straight day, with the figure topping 46,000 on Thursday.

The health ministry said the number of severely ill COVID-19 patients nationwide totaled 404 as of Friday, up by 117 from a day before.

The ministry’s panel of experts said Thursday that the number of people recuperating and patients with severe symptoms are increasing along with the surge of newly infected patients nationwide.

As the rapid spread of infections raises concern about the strain on the medical system, a quasi-state of emergency was put in place Friday in Tokyo and 12 other prefectures for three weeks, allowing their governors to ask restaurants and bars to close early and stop or limit the serving of alcohol.

In addition to the five prefectures that are set to seek quasi-emergencies, seven more prefectures including Fukuoka, Saga and Oita are preparing to make similar requests.

The central government is arranging to make a decision as early as next Tuesday on any official requests it receives from prefectures, according to sources close to the matter.

A quasi-state of emergency is now in effect in 16 prefectures after Hiroshima, Yamaguchi and Okinawa were placed under the measure from Jan. 9 following a spike in infections that local officials linked to nearby U.S. military bases.

Many areas have been struggling with what has become the country’s sixth wave of infections, driven by the highly transmissible omicron variant. Japan’s cumulative total of COVID-19 infections has exceeded 2 million.

In Osaka, the occupancy ratio of hospital beds for COVID-19 patients reached 35.8% Thursday, surpassing the 35% threshold for requesting a quasi-emergency declaration.