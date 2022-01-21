Former House of Councillors lawmaker Anri Kawai was taken to a hospital in Tokyo by an ambulance after overdosing on sleeping pills on Thursday, police sources said Friday.

Kawai, 48, is not in a life-threatening condition, according to the sources.

The Metropolitan Police Department received an emergency call in the evening from a relative of Kawai who claimed to have been told “goodbye” from her over the phone. Police officers then found the former lawmaker in a stupor at her home.

Kawai was found guilty by the Tokyo District Court of buying votes for herself in the 2019 Upper House election in violation of the public offices election law. In the election, she had won a seat from the Hiroshima prefectural constituency.

According to the ruling, she gave a total of ¥1.6 million in cash to Hiroshima Prefectural Assembly members to ask them to round up votes, conspiring with Katsuyuki Kawai, a former justice minister and her 58-year-old husband. She was sentenced to 16 months in prison, suspended for five years.

The district court ruling became final in February 2021, suspending her civil rights for five years.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 119 in Japan for immediate assistance. The TELL Lifeline is available for those who need free and anonymous counseling at 03-5774-0992. You can also visit telljp.com. For those in other countries, visit www.suicide.org/international-suicide-hotlines.html for a detailed list of resources and assistance.