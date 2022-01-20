Taking a page out of a familiar playbook, 13 more prefectures will soon impose restrictions on alcohol sales and business hours as part of quasi-emergency measures, but while the measures against COVID-19 will mostly target restaurants and bars, the rules vary from one prefecture to the next.

Of the prefectures to be under a quasi-emergency from Friday, businesses in Gifu, Nagasaki and Miyazaki prefectures won’t be allowed to serve alcohol during the quasi-emergency period, as was already the case in Hiroshima and Yamaguchi. But 11 other prefectures subject to pre-emergency measures will allow alcohol sales at restaurants with certain conditions, provided the establishment takes the necessary virus precautions as determined by prefectural governments.

Shigeru Omi, chairman of the government’s coronavirus subcommittee, said on Wednesday that the key in the fight against the highly transmissible omicron variant is to limit the number of people gathering in the same place, rather than to outright restrict people’s activities.

“If about four people dine quietly and have their masks on when they talk, there is no need to close down shops,” Omi said.

In Tokyo, restaurants and bars that have been designated by the metropolitan government as taking necessary COVID-19 measures, can choose between two options:

Close at 9 p.m., and serve alcohol until 8 p.m.

Close at 8 p.m., not serve alcohol, and receive extra compensation

Establishments that haven’t met the metropolitan government’s criteria will be asked to close at 8 p.m. and not serve alcohol.

Similar measures were already in place in Okinawa, while such rules will also be extended to Kanagawa, Kumamoto, Gunma, Niigata, Aichi, Mie and Kagawa prefectures. Diners in Mie, however, will be able to order alcohol until 9 p.m.

A street in Tokyo on Wednesday. In the capital’s restaurants from Friday, a maximum of four people can be seated at each table, but large groups are permitted if all diners in a group can provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test. | REUTERS

For Tokyo, a maximum of four people should be seated at each table, but large groups are permitted if all diners in a group can provide proof of a negative PCR test from the past three days or an antigen test conducted within the previous day.

Compensation for compliance differs by prefecture, but restaurants that agree not to serve alcohol at all are offered more.

Chiba Prefecture will allow all restaurants and bars that have been designated by the prefectural government as taking necessary COVID-19 measures to stay open until 9 p.m. with no restrictions on serving alcohol.

Saitama Prefecture, meanwhile, is the only prefecture using the government’s vaccination-testing package, allowing restaurants and bars to stay open until 9 p.m. and serve alcohol until 8:30 p.m. if they make sure that visitors are either vaccinated with two shots or have tested negative. There is no limit to the number of people that can dine in a single group.

With a growing number of breakthrough infections reported as people’s immunity wanes months after many received second vaccine doses, the government decided Wednesday it would stop using its vaccination-testing package unless governors specifically decide to do so.

With the country’s booster shot rollout still in its infancy — having reached only 1.4% of the population as of Thursday — testing people prior to events, whether it be wedding receptions or sports events and concerts, may be crucial in the weeks ahead.

Nagoya’s Sakae district on Wednesday. Aichi Prefecture will allow restaurants and bars to serve alcohol but will ask them to close early. | KYODO

The government said it will not discourage people from attending large-scale events or traveling outside prefectural borders if they have tested negative.

As nationwide COVID-19 cases soared past daily records over each of the past few days, more prefectures are planning to ask the central government to declare quasi-emergencies.

Osaka, Kyoto, Hyogo, Oita, Fukushima and Shimane prefectures have announced their intentions to ask the central government for a quasi-emergency declaration while Shizuoka, Fukuoka and Hokkaido prefectures have been considering such a move. If all of those prefectures join the quasi-emergency, 25 prefectures, or more than half of the country’s 47 prefectures, will be under the pre-emergency.

On Wednesday, cases hit a record 41,485 nationwide, more than triple the 13,243 cases reported on the same day the week before. On Thursday, Tokyo reported a record 8.638 new cases, while Osaka logged 5,933, close to its record high of 6,101 reported the day before.

Also Thursday, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government raised its COVID-19 alert to the highest of four levels. It was last at that level in September.