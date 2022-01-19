Customers are paying close attention to whether Mizuho Financial Group Inc. and its Mizuho Bank unit will actually be able to make good on their promises to revamp their corporate structures and culture.

On Monday, the two submitted to the Financial Services Agency plans to improve their operations after regulators reprimanded the megabank group over a series of system failures in the past year.

Previously, the megabank group had experienced major system problems in 2002, after its creation through a three-way merger, and in 2011, following the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami in northeastern Japan.

Despite pledging to reform its operations, the group failed to prevent glitches from recurring. That is why people are increasingly critical of the latest system errors.

Since February last year, the core banking arm of Mizuho Financial Group has been hit by system outages in which cash cards were left stuck inside automated teller machines, among other consequences.

In June, the group adopted measures to prevent similar incidents, but subsequent technical issues in August and September made bank branches nationwide unable to process transactions.

Also, the bank was found to have skipped sufficient checks to prevent money laundering as stipulated in the foreign exchange and foreign trade law, as it hurried to process customer remittance orders during the system breakdown in September.

Seeing a need to “stem the bleeding,” the FSA issued a business improvement order in September, requiring the group to restrain system upgrades temporarily.

In another business improvement order issued in November, the financial watchdog criticized group workers’ attitude of “not saying what it should say and doing nothing except for things it is told to do.”

The “true reason” for the chains of system errors and the group’s sloppy responses is in its corporate culture, according to the FSA.

The FSA slapped the group with the two business improvement orders in an unusually short interval because the agency thought the organization “won’t change unless it is mired in a critical situation,” a senior official of the FSA said.

Now, the Mizuho group’s new management will face the urgent task of resolving outstanding issues to recover its reputation and customer trust.

To take the blame for the system problems, Tatsufumi Sakai, 62, president and CEO of Mizuho Financial Group, will step down and be replaced by Senior Executive Officer Masahiro Kihara, 56, in February.

The appointment was decided by a committee comprising outside directors. Tatsuo Kainaka, chairman of the committee, said Kihara has “the leadership to motivate employees and encourage them to move forward.”

“We can change our (corporate) culture by showing to employees that changes are actually being made,” Kihara said.

Already, some customers have turned away from Mizuho Bank due to the series of problems, and some banking industry watchers say now is the last chance for reform.

Currently, Japanese lenders face tough business conditions of narrower profit margins amid prolonged ultralow interest rates and the shrinking population. In addition, competition is heating up as nonfinancial companies have started so-called fintech services.

For survival of the group, the new management will need to fulfill promises made in the business improvement plans and encourage the entire group, including bank branches, to reform themselves.

