Tsunami waves of up to around 1 meter that hit parts of Japan's coast following the eruption of an underwater volcano off Tonga on Saturday stumped weather experts, as volcanic eruptions are said to rarely cause a rise in tide levels.

Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai, an underwater volcano located about 8,000 kilometers from Japan, erupted around 1:10 p.m. Japan time on Saturday, resulting in a plume of smoke reaching a height of 16,000 meters and blanketing the area in a thick film of volcanic dust, according to satellite imagery.

Japan's weather agency released information at 7:03 p.m. Saturday saying that slight changes in sea levels were expected but initially said there was no cause for alarm.

But it changed its tune in the early hours of Sunday and decided to issue a tsunami warning and advisory after tide levels continued to rise along Japan's Pacific coast from around 8 p.m.

The tidal changes, which came 2½ hours earlier than the agency expected, did not match the characteristics of a tsunami, the agency said, adding at a news conference later that it couldn't identify what mechanism had caused the waves.

Tsunami caused by earthquakes occur when the violent movement of tectonic plates underneath the seafloor creates massive displacement in a body of water.

When a tsunami is generated in distant waters, it passes through several observation points before reaching Japan, enabling its size and arrival time to be estimated. But the phenomenon on Saturday confused weather agency officials, as tide level changes were only a few dozen centimeters at Saipan and other observation points between Tonga and Japan, and they changed too quickly for a tsunami.

Experts have theorized that the tidal wave was caused by a shock wave known as an "air tremor" that pushed the sea level down and raised the tide level in coastal areas when it hit Japan.

Hiromu Okada, a professor emeritus at Hokkaido University, said volcanic tsunami have occurred in Japan in the past and criticized the response of the weather agency.

"If such a large-scale undersea eruption occurs, it should naturally be assumed to cause a tsunami," he said.

Outside of Japan, experts said the tsunami could have been caused by shock waves or shifting underwater land.

"A volcanic-source tsunami event is rare but not unprecedented," a post on the website for New Zealand's geological hazard monitoring system GNS said Monday.

GNS Tsunami Duty Officer Jonathan Hanson said it probably occurred in part thanks to a previous eruption of the same volcano one day earlier.

"It is likely that the earlier 14 January eruption blew away part of the volcano above water, so water flowed into the extremely hot vent," Hanson wrote.

"This meant that the Saturday evening eruption initially occurred underwater and exploded through the ocean, causing a widespread tsunami," he said.

Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai is located in the so-called Ring of Fire, where a rift between shifting tectonic plates results in increased seismic activity.

In a volcanic eruption, magma rising to the surface of the Earth's crust causes volcanic gases to be released that then push their way out from underground, creating pressure. When the gases reach water it expands into water vapor, creating even more pressure.

Volcano expert Ray Cas of Monash University in Australia said he suspected the intensity of the explosion suggested a large amount of gas had risen into the vent.

"The tsunamis could have been triggered by shock waves propagating through water," he commented on the Australian Science Media Centre. "But more likely largely by a landslide on the submarine part of the volcanic edifice triggered by the explosive eruption."

Yet another possibility is that the volcano's special location just beneath the surface of the ocean could have made its effects worse. The volcano's 1,800-meter height is almost entirely submerged beneath the surface of the ocean, the edge of its crater forming an uninhabited island.

"When eruptions happen deep in the ocean, the water tends to muffle the activity. When it happens in the air, the risks are concentrated to the immediate area," Paris-based geologist Raphael Grandin said. "But when it's just under the surface, that's when the tsunami risk is greatest."

People are reported to have heard Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai's eruption as far away as Alaska — 9,000 kilometers from the source — which Grandin said is "exceptional."

"As far as I know, the last explosion that was audible at that distance was caused by the Krakatoa volcano in Indonesia in 1883 — it killed 36,000 people," he said.

Experts also said that while the volcano could experience further activity, past research shows an eruption of Saturday's scale probably only occurs every 1,000 years.

Scientists who commented on the phenomenon said they would know more about how it took place once communication with the Pacific nation of some 170 islands could be fully restored.

Meanwhile, a researcher in Japan on Monday said a type of a sound wave generated by the eruption had circled the planet.

Such a phenomenon was observed for the first time since highly precise surveys began in 1980s, said Kiwamu Nishida, an associate professor at the Earthquake Research Institute of the University of Tokyo.

Nishida said data collected from microbarometers across the world showed that the sound wave had a very long time period of some 1,000 seconds and was inaudible.

A long-period sound wave can travel a long distance without a decline, but "the observed wave even went around the globe because the eruption was so powerful," he said.

Nishida said a sound wave generated by the 1883 Krakatau eruption is also believed to have gone around the planet.

After the latest eruption, waves reached Japan and many other countries facing the Pacific Ocean. In Tosashimizu, Kochi Prefecture, which was hit by tsunami waves of up to 90 centimeters, Mayor Mitsunobu Hijiya gathered his staff after a warning was finally issued shortly after 12:01 a.m. Sunday.

The city would usually send out a broadcast and prepare evacuation shelters in such a situation, but it had not expected a tsunami to be caused by anything other than an earthquake, he said.

During the 2011 massive earthquake in northeastern Japan, the weather agency issued its first tsunami warning three minutes after the temblor, initially predicting waves of between 3 to 6 meters in Iwate, Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures.

While the estimate was later revised, a tsunami over 10-meters high ended up crashing into coastal areas, drawing criticism that the inaccurate estimate led to delays in evacuation.

Tsunami caused by volcanic eruptions are even less frequent than those caused by earthquakes, meaning much remains unknown scientifically.

"The mechanism of (Saturday's) tsunami is still unclear, and even experts are divided in their opinion. We have to recognize that forecasts of natural disasters are not perfect and take the best possible action," said Takehiko Yamamura, director of the Disaster Prevention System Institute in Tokyo.

