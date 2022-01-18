Pandemic-linked global supply chain disruptions have led to a delay in shipments of french fries to Japan from Canada, the United States and elsewhere, affecting an increasing number of restaurant chains and others in the country.

McDonald’s Co. (Japan) limited sales of fries to small servings late last month. Although the company brought back the medium and large sizes at one point later, it again made only small-size fries available for around a month from Jan. 9, due to the prolonged import delay.

“We’ll consider dispersing our (import) routes and expanding procurement sources,” a spokesperson of the company said.

The Bikkuri Donkey hamburger steak restaurant chain, run by Sapporo-based Aleph Inc., will suspend the offering of french fries at all outlets until the end of this month, following a delay in imports from Europe.

Imports of fries, including from Canada, have also been hampered by bad weather.

Despite their imports of fries from North America, fast-food chain operators Mos Food Services Inc. and Kentucky Fried Chicken Japan Ltd. are selling fries under their usual menus for now. But a Mos Food Services official said, “We’re paying attention to any future developments.”

Some restaurant chains, meanwhile, are trying to use the current situation as an opportunity to boost their sales.

In a bid to impress consumers of its use of potatoes produced in Hokkaido, the Freshness Burger chain is offering a 25% increase in the volume of its fries until the end of February.

On Friday, convenience store operator Ministop Co. started selling a new “bucket” size of fries, which is triple the existing size.