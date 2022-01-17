The government has started discussions on applying a quasi-state of emergency on the capital Tokyo and its surrounding areas within the week, broadcaster FNN said on Monday, as COVID-19 cases surge.
Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike said on Thursday the capital would implement such measures if usage of hospital beds climbed to 20%. The same day, the capital raised its COVID-19 alert to the second highest of four levels as the rapid spread of the omicron variant continued to drive up infections.
Tokyo reported 4,172 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, with the hospital bed occupancy rate at 19.3%. The metropolitan government has projected that the average number of cases in the capital could rise to around 10,000 this week.
Earlier this month, the government placed three prefectures under a quasi-state of emergency in response to the surge in COVID-19 infections that local governors said has been linked to the spread of the omicron variant at U.S. military bases.
