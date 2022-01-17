All 47 prefectures and 20 major cities across Japan sent officials to support areas affected by natural disasters over the five years through fiscal 2020, which ended in March of last year, according to a recent Kyodo News survey.

The findings showed support between local governments, spurred by the massive 2011 earthquake and tsunami that devastated northeastern Japan, has become normalized due to the frequency of natural disasters in the country.

But the survey also revealed that support staff for high-demand jobs, such as civil engineers for restoration work, was lacking, and the long-term dispatch of officials was not sufficient.

The survey, conducted in November and December last year, sought responses to questions such as what kind of disasters officials were sent to, the destinations and what duties were undertaken.

By prefecture, Tokyo and Kochi tied for dispatching officials to the most destinations, with each sending support staff to a total of 14 areas, including Kumamoto Prefecture and Hokkaido, hit by powerful quakes in 2016 and 2018, respectively, as well as Okayama, Hiroshima and Ehime prefectures, deluged by heavy rainfall in 2018, according to the survey.

As for destinations, the survey counted certain prefectures more than once if more than one kind of disaster had occurred there.

Kumamoto Prefecture ranked second, having dispatched officials to 13 areas, including five prefectures hit by Typhoon Hagibis in 2019.

Among 20 cities with a population of 500,000 or more, to which Japanese law grants greater autonomy, Kumamoto sent officials to the most destinations at 15.

The dispatched officials engaged in such support services as supplying water, managing evacuation centers, risk assessment of affected buildings and issuing disaster certificates — tasks that often overwhelm local governments without any external aid.

Public health nurses, school counselors and sign language interpreters were also sent out to disaster-hit areas.

The dispatch of support staff between local governments was coordinated by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, the National Governor’s Association, or individual disaster support and friendship agreements between municipalities.

To smoothly receive assistance from other local governments, plans need to be compiled in advance, specifying the number of staff required and where they will be assigned.

While more than 90% of prefectural governments had plans to accept aid as of 2020, preparations were urgently needed at the municipal level, with only 45 percent of the total cities, towns and villages having such plans in place, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency.