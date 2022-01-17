Japan has been at the mercy of COVID-19 variants since the country’s first coronavirus case was confirmed nearly two years ago.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 infection cases in the country has topped 1.8 million, increased repeatedly by surges due to variants imported from abroad.

The country has had some bright spots in its fight against the pandemic, namely its vaccination campaign started in February last year pushing the proportion of fully vaccinated citizens to 78.6%, the highest among developed nations.

Expansions to the pool of therapeutic drugs have also come over the past six months, adding to the country’s “weapons” in the fight against the pandemic.

In addition to remdesivir, a drug for severely ill COVID-19 patients, Japan started antibody cocktail treatment for people with milder symptoms in July last year. In December, Japan approved molnupiravir, a COVID-19 pill developed by U.S. drug giant Merck & Co., which is already in use for omicron carriers.

Pfizer Inc. last week also filed for health ministry approval of its oral drug Paxlovid. The U.S. drugmaker has made an agreement with the government to supply 2 million doses of the drug if it is approved for use in Japan.

Despite a largely inoculated populous and an expanding suite of drugs to battle the virus, waves of variant-driven infections have remained consistent,.

After the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in mid-January of 2020, the first wave of infections peaked in April that year, with a second wave coming four months later. The third wave reached its peak in January 2021.

In late March 2021, the fourth wave struck Japan, led by the alpha variant — which was first confirmed in Britain — hitting a mark of 7,236 positive cases by May 8.

Then a fifth wave started in July the same year, just before the opening of the Tokyo Olympics. Daily cases reached a record 25,990 on Aug. 20.

In the fifth wave, driven by the delta variant first reported in India, many COVID-19 carriers died without ever being hospitalized.

Now the omicron variant, first reported by South Africa, is rapidly replacing existing variants in Japan, displaying a high degree of transmissibility.

According to the health ministry, 84% of new positive cases confirmed in the week through Jan. 9 were believed to be of the omicron variant.

Although the variant apparently tends to cause milder symptoms than other variants, the pace of spread is the fastest yet seen.

Following the successful vaccination push, from last month Japan started deploying booster shots to certain segments or the population as it seeks to shore up the country’s immunity. Only 0.9% had received a third shot as of Friday.

That same day the pace of booster program got its own boost as the government decided to shorten the minimum booster shot intervals amid the spread of the omicron variant. Japan is also expected to start vaccinations for children aged 5 to 11 in spring.