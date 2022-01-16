Japan's daily number of COVID-19 cases topped 20,000 Sunday for the third consecutive day, as the country continues to battle with the rapid spread of the omicron variant.

The tally comes a day after new infections nationwide fell just shy of the record 25,992 cases registered on Aug. 20, when the country was reeling from the worst of a fifth wave of infections.

Cases have surged about 50-fold over the last two weeks, with prefectures nationwide continuing to report record numbers of infections.

On Sunday, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government reported 4,172 new cases — a 3.4-fold increase from a week before. The number of patients with serious symptoms in the Tokyo stood at five, up by one from Saturday. No deaths linked to the virus were reported in the capital.

Osaka Prefecture, meanwhile, logged 3,760 cases, posting a record high for the second-straight day.

Elsewhere, Hiroshima Prefecture, which is under a coronavirus quasi-emergency, reported a record 1,280 new cases Sunday, posting a record high for the fourth consecutive day, while Hyogo Prefecture shattered its daily record for the second day in a row, posting 1,343 new infections.

Okinawa Prefecture, which is also under the quasi-emergency measures, saw 1,226 cases, as well as 269 new infections involving U.S. military personnel on the island prefecture.

Chiba Prefecture, which neighbors Tokyo, reported 1,207 cases, topping 1,000 for the first time since Sept. 5, and Aichi Prefecture confirmed 1,141 cases, rising above 1,000 for the fourth consecutive day Sunday.

Japan on Saturday marked two years since its first COVID-19 case was confirmed with the apparent first omicron death reported in the country. To date, the cumulative number of cases has topped 1.8 million, with the death toll exceeding 18,000.

Based on studies suggesting the omicron variant has a shorter incubation period and causes less severe illness than previous mutations of the virus, Japan from Saturday shortened the quarantine period for all overseas entries from 14 days to 10.

The decision followed a similar shortening of the isolation period for close contacts of the new variant among the general public from 14 days to 10, and for essential workers to a minimum of six days.