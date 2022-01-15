Two people taking Japan's unified university entrance exams and a man were attacked with a bladed object on Saturday at the University of Tokyo and a 17-year-old boy has been arrested, the operator of the nationwide tests and police said.

All three victims, who were rushed to hospital after being slashed in the back around 8:30 a.m. at the university's main campus in the capital's Bunkyo Ward, were conscious and did not sustain life-threatening injuries, the police said.

The incident occurred as Japan's two-day unified university entrance exams began nationwide. Despite the incident, the University of Tokyo conducted the first day of the exams as scheduled.

The National Center for University Entrance Examinations said the two were a male and female high school student taking the exams.

The police said another victim was a man in his 70s. The man rushed to a nearby police box to report the attack.

The suspect was arrested on the spot on suspicion of attempted murder.