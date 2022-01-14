  • Former Prime Minister Toshiki Kaifu in April 2012 | KYODO
Former Prime Minister Toshiki Kaifu died earlier this month, a source familiar with the matter said Friday. He was 91.

Kaifu, who was Japan’s prime minister in the late 1980s to early 1990s, died Sunday, according to the source.

