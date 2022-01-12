Kim Jong Un made a dramatic return to the headlines Wednesday, with state-run media reporting that the North Korean leader personally oversaw the successful test of what he claimed is a powerful “hypersonic weapon system.”

In a signal of the weapon’s importance, it was believed to be the first time since March 2020 that Kim had officially watched over a missile launch, analysts said.

The official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said the “hypersonic glide vehicle” tested a day earlier had made a 240-kilometer (150-mile) “corkscrew” maneuver during its flight, slamming into a target in waters 1,000 km away. Photos accompanying the report appeared to show the missile as having been launched from the country’s border with China, over the Sea of Japan and making a left turn after re-entering the atmosphere over waters separating North Korea and Russia from northern Japan.

The report called the launch “a great success” in the field of developing hypersonic weapons, which it said is “of the most important strategic significance.”

This echoed language used to describe a similar launch last week. Pyongyang often uses the term “strategic” to indicate that a weapon is intended to be armed with a nuclear warhead.

“The superior maneuverability of the hypersonic glide vehicle was more strikingly verified through the final test-fire,” the report added.

Photos of the test showed Kim, wearing his trademark long black leather coat, watching as a “weapon representing the power of the DPRK roared to soar into sky, brightening the dawning sky and leaving behind it a column of fire” from a mobile viewing platform, KCNA said.

After observing the test, Kim urged military scientists to “further accelerate the efforts to steadily build up the country’s strategic military muscle both in quality and quantity and further modernize the army,” KCNA reported.

Tuesday’s launch — the North typically reveals details the following day — was the third reported test of what it says is hypersonic gliding technology, after one in September and another last week as Kim seeks to add to his already fearsome arsenal.

The South Korean military said the latest missile had hit a top speed of Mach 10, or 10 times the speed of sound, and called it “more advanced” than last week’s test.

But analysts said that more worrying than the speed of the missile — which experts say is roughly the same as any other ballistic missile of the same range — was its maneuverability, a capability that could give the isolated country another weapon adept at evading defenses.

“This is a ballistic missile with a maneuvering re-entry vehicle,” said Joshua Pollack, an expert on North Korea’s nuclear program and a researcher at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies. “It’s a technology developed in the early 1980s in the U.S. It doesn’t go any faster than any other ballistic missile of the same range.”

Instead, Pollack said, the test was “definitely about maneuvering.”

“That means both enhanced accuracy … and enhanced evasiveness,” he said.

North Korean ballistic missile and nuclear tests are banned under U.N. Security Council resolutions, though Pyongyang has steadfastly flouted these along with tough sanctions slapped on the country for its behavior.

The latest launch came as six countries, including the United States and Japan, urged North Korea to cease “destabilizing actions” in a joint statement at the United Nations.

This week’s test has given more ammunition to those in Japan pushing for the country to acquire the capability to strike enemy bases — a move that would represent a major shift for the country’s “defense only” posture.

In recent months, North Korea has tested a range of increasingly powerful new weapons systems. These have included a long-range cruise missile believed to be capable of delivering a nuclear bomb to Japan, as well as a train-launched weapon and a submarine-launched ballistic missile. All are believed to represent progress in Pyongyang’s quest to defeat missile defenses.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks with officials during the launch observation on Tuesday. | KCNA / VIA REUTERS

The pace of the country’s weapons testing has triggered concern in Tokyo, with top officials — including Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and defense chief Nobuo Kishi — openly suggesting Japan acquire a strike capability.

Kishi on Tuesday reiterated the government’s stance that Japan is continuing to work to bolster its defenses in response to North Korea’s ever-improving nuclear and missile programs, and that a number of options are on the table, including acquiring a strike capability as a deterrent to attacks by Pyongyang.

Some, however, remain skeptical that such a capability would be effective in deterring the North.

“In South Korea and Japan alike, leaders may feel some pressure to be seen as ‘doing something,’” said Pollack. “But there is really very little to be done. Acquiring new missiles won’t help. North Korea uses mobile missiles. You can only destroy what you can find. It’s an intelligence problem. Not a weapons problem.”

Although Kishida has said he is open to an “unconditional” meeting with Kim, denuclearization talks between the North and the United States have been at a standstill since 2019, after then-U.S. President Donald Trump held three meetings with Kim.

Following the conclusion of a lengthy review of the United States’ North Korea policy earlier this year, Trump’s successor, President Joe Biden, has repeatedly said that his administration harbors no hostile intent toward Pyongyang and is prepared to meet unconditionally, with a goal of “the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.”

Kim, however, has condemned the U.S. offer of dialogue as a “petty trick.”