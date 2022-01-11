Tokyo confirmed 962 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, up by about sixfold from a week earlier as the omicron variant spreads quickly in the capital and across the country.

The seven-day average of new cases came to 890.4, compared with 90.7 a week before.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms remained unchanged from the previous day at four, while no deaths linked to the virus were reported Tuesday.

In Okinawa Prefecture, new cases totaled 775, after topping 1,000 for consecutive days last week. Separately, 386 new cases were confirmed at U.S. bases in Okinawa, the prefecture said, as infections among American military personnel continued to remain high.

The United States on Monday began imposing stricter COVID-19 measures at its military bases in Japan amid growing concerns that outbreaks at the bases have fueled infection in local communities.

Okinawa, together with Hiroshima and Yamaguchi prefectures, came under a virus quasi-state of emergency on Sunday through the end of the month. Hiroshima reported 588 cases Tuesday, while Yamaguchi confirmed 143.

On Monday, a total of 6,438 cases were confirmed nationwide.