Japan plans to put Okinawa, Hiroshima and Yamaguchi prefectures under a COVID-19 quasi-emergency, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday.

The government will make a formal decision on the matter Friday after it receives requests for such action from the three prefectures, hit by a novel coronavirus resurgence, according to Kishida.

The government will ask for experts' opinion on whether it is appropriate to maintain the pre-emergency state until the end of January, Kishida told reporters.

Prefectures in a quasi-emergency are allowed to launch strict coronavirus restrictions in designated areas.

The three prefectures of Okinawa, Yamaguchi and Hiroshima requested Thursday the central government declare a quasi-state of emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic in their areas amid recent sharp gains in new cases attributable to the spread of the omicron variant at U.S. military bases in Japan.

The Okinawa government, which confirmed a record 981 new infections in the southern island prefecture the same day, is seeking to impose stricter anti-virus measures under the quasi-emergency declaration.

Okinawa is home to the bulk of U.S. military installations in Japan and a cluster of infections has been confirmed at the U.S. Marine Corps' Camp Hansen.

Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi asked U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to impose curfews on U.S. military bases in Japan during phone talks on Thursday.

Yamaguchi Prefecture is seeking to apply the anti-virus measures in the city of Iwakuni, which hosts U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, as well as the neighboring town of Waki.

Yamaguchi Gov. Tsugumasa Muraoka said Thursday that the prefecture reported its highest daily infection count with 181 people testing positive.

Should the measures be applied, the prefectural government will request dining establishments in the two areas to shorten business hours and stop serving alcohol, as well as cap the number of attendees at events, from Sunday to the end of the month.

Neighboring Hiroshima Prefecture, which saw 273 new infections on Thursday, seeks to impose similar restrictions in the cities of Otake, Hatsukaichi, and Hiroshima, all of which are also close to the Iwakuni base.

Hiroshima Gov. Hidehiko Yuzaki, who has said "many cases" can be traced to the city of Iwakuni, warned that the prefecture could see its largest spread of the virus, with a daily count of new infections predicted to surpass 2,000.

The U.S. forces in Japan said Thursday they will bolster anti-virus measures among their personnel, mandating mask-wearing in any public area and on-base facility until a negative COVID-19 test is received. Wearing masks is also required off-base, regardless of vaccination status.

The U.S. military has moved to require all of their personnel to test for the coronavirus within 24 hours of their arrival in Japan after facing criticism for having exempted those departing from the United States from PCR tests since early September in line with U.S. policy.

Kishida has vowed to take all necessary measures to pre-empt a surge in COVID-19 cases, banning the entry of nonresident foreign nationals into Japan. His government is seeking to speed up the rollout of vaccine booster shots and making orally administered treatment drugs available.

The number of newly confirmed coronavirus cases topped 4,000 in Japan on Thursday for the first time since Sept. 18, though figures are still lower than many other nations including the United States.

So far, at least 37 prefectures have reported omicron infections, with community transmissions confirmed in areas including Tokyo and Osaka.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government reported 641 new coronavirus cases Thursday, up from 390 the previous day and hitting the highest level in around 3½ months.

The metropolitan government at a monitoring meeting Thursday raised the alert on the government's four-level scale of infection up one stage from the lowest, with health experts saying infections are "increasing at a pace never before seen."

While the severity level for the medical system was left at the lowest stage on the scale, health experts stressed that hospitalization and treatment plans need to be brought forward in preparation for an explosive spread in infections spurred by the omicron variant.

Toshio Nakagawa, president of the Japan Medical Association, said at a news conference Thursday that Japan has already "entered the sixth wave" of the pandemic.