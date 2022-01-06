The Meteorological Agency issued a warning for heavy snow in Tokyo on Thursday as low pressure and a drop in temperatures brought snowfall to large areas of the country’s Pacific coast.

Central Tokyo and the city of Tsukuba, Ibaraki Prefecture, recorded 3 centimeters of snow, while Chiba and Yokohama had 2 cm of snow as of Thursday evening, according to the agency.

People walk through snow flurries in Tokyo’s Ginza area on Thursday afternoon. | KYODO

The weather agency also warned of more snow later on Thursday for the Kanto region and Tokai region, urging people to be prepared for possible traffic disruptions and icy roads.

In the 24 hours until Friday noon, up to 10 cm of snow is expected in mountainous areas and up to 5 cm in the plains of the Kanto region, which includes the 23 wards of central Tokyo.

As of Thursday afternoon, the temperature in the capital and Yokohama dipped below zero, and weather is expected to remain cold on Friday.

A family plays in the snow outside Tokyo Station on Thursday afternoon. | KYODO

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)



