Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi on Thursday asked U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to impose curfews on U.S. bases in Japan, following a recent surge in coronavirus infections among American military personnel, the Japanese government said.

During the top diplomats’ phone talks, Hayashi requested that the United States take thorough measures to prevent the virus from spreading further, according to the Foreign Ministry.

The move comes as COVID-19 cases have been rising in prefectures hosting U.S. military bases such as Okinawa and Yamaguchi.

Blinken responded that the U.S. will do all it can for the health and safety of local residents, according to the ministry.

Infections have been rising since a cluster of cases at one of the U.S. military bases in Okinawa last month.

Okinawa reported 623 new cases Wednesday, the first time the daily figure had topped 600 since August, with Gov. Denny Tamaki set to request that the central government declare a quasi-state of emergency in the prefecture.

New cases have also surged at the U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni in Yamaguchi Prefecture. Governors of Yamaguchi and neighboring Hiroshima Prefecture are also considering asking for pre-emergency measures, according to prefectural officials.