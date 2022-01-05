About 600 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Okinawa Prefecture on Wednesday, more than 2½ times the figure logged the previous day, the prefectural government has announced.

It is the first time for the daily tally in the prefecture to top 600 since Aug. 28 of last year.

Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki said Tuesday that he was considering asking the government to place the southern prefecture in a COVID-19 pre-emergency stage, in the face of a fresh surge in new infections there. At a news conference, Tamaki revealed that he had held talks on the matter with Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno. “If we make the request, we hope that (the central government) would consider it promptly,” he said.

The governor stressed that the prefecture is now believed to have “already entered the sixth wave” of infections. He said it shouldn’t be the kind of situation in which activating pre-emergency measures in Okinawa could take as long as a week, considering that infections were spreading at an “unusual” speed.

In Okinawa the same day, the number of people newly found to have tested positive for the coronavirus was over 200 were for the first time in about three and a half months.

Meanwhile, Matsuno said the same day that he had urged the governor by telephone to promote COVID-19 vaccinations in Okinawa as the prefecture’s vaccination rate is lower than the national average.

“We want (the prefecture) to proceed with inoculations for unvaccinated people and give early booster shots to elderly people and medical workers,” Matsuno said.

On the emergence of a cluster of infections at the U.S. military’s Camp Hansen in Okinawa, the top government spokesman said Japan is demanding that the United States tighten infection prevention measures, including restrictions on leaving the base.